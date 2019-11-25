Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Thanksgiving week pattern

I fully expect daytime highs to run around normal for a few days this week. It is because we find ourselves out ahead of the next big system. You will find highs in the 50s and 60s with wind gusts picking up. The next rain chance will arrive on Tuesday evening.

Our big weather disruptor of the week is the Tuesday evening system. It brings wind and rain to the region upon its arrival. This looks like a significant player for several states. It might be a lot worse if you are planning to travel away from Kentucky. The backside of this system might have more of a wintry look. Rain will remain in the region through Wednesday.

It looks much cooler on Thursday. We'll be watching it closely!