Jim Caldwell's Forecast | The Calm Before The Storm

Monday morning will be off to an unseasonably cool start with low temperatures in the 40s. The daytime will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures on the cooler side for this time of year, only topping out around 70 degrees. A few scattered clouds are possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

By Tuesday, a few more clouds will filter into the Bluegrass with temperatures back into the upper 70s. Enjoy the dry conditions while they last. By Wednesday, active weather is on the way.

Wednesday day will likely feature isolated thunderstorms. A few could be on the strong side. This is just the start of a stormy and soggy set up that will last into the upcoming weekend.