Jim Caldwell's Forecast | The gift of April for Christmas



Temperatures will climb the thermometer and have more of an April look and feel. Some of you might have wanted this, and some of you might have wanted a White Christmas. Spring-time has won the holiday battle!

Very little changes in the world of weather, until the weekend. That is when another system will approach from the Plains and bring rain. I expect it to get windy and very wet around here. Those gusts will come in around 20-30 MPH. There is a solid chance that we could receive 2-4" of total rainfall. All of this happens during the final weekend of 2019.

I am out for a few days, so Merry Christmas and I will see you soon!

