Jim Caldwell's Forecast | The other side of a big cold front



We have been right in the middle of the heat & humidity for several days. After showers & thunderstorms pressed through the area, it is all much calmer now. We are set to enjoy a few nice days. Fall will be in the air!

A few things happened when that cold front moved across Kentucky.

- Storms developed

- Temperatures dropped

- Humidity decreased

- All got right in the world of weather

We will continue to enjoy nicer temps at least through the end of the week. By that point, the typical summer heat will return. Not like this past weekend. This go-around will feature highs around 86 degrees. The humidity shouldn't be a big issue for us.

There could be a few storms by Saturday. Those shower chances will linger into Sunday.

Have a great day!