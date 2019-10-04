Jim Caldwell's Forecast | The other side of the cold front

The other side of this first cold front is a lovely place to hang out. I am glad you re along with me! Highs will run roughly 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday's record-breaker. All of this cooler air will feel so much better than dealing with the big time push of heat. Both today and Saturday will remain dry and sunny.

Another cold front will plow into the region on Sunday. This one will have widespread soaking rains. There is a strong indication that we could see 1-3" of total rainfall. It is precisely what we need to get things balanced out!

Have a great day and a fantastic fall weekend.