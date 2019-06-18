Jim Caldwell's Forecast | The soaked pattern continues

The possibility of strong to severe storms will grow again today. You could see a few storms produce strong winds, hail and heavy rain. It is an all too familiar setup for folks across Kentucky. We see these strong rounds of storms move over the same locations again and again. Things like that are what will keep our ground soaked and creeks running high.

A stationary frontal boundary will be north of Kentucky. It is this system that keeps all of these storms going. A bigger wave of energy will finally move through the region by Thursday/Friday. It will lead to a very nice end of the week.

Summer-like warmth will return for the weekend. Summer officially begins on Friday morning. It will feel a little more like it by the weekend.