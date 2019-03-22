Jim Caldwell's Forecast | The weekend will warm-up



Temperatures will probably come in around 50 to maybe 55 for some this afternoon. The really nice stuff will not be here again until we make it to Sunday. I think most of us will see highs reach the low to mid 60s then. This will be an excellent Spring-like weekend all across Kentucky.

The next weather player that we face will get here on Sunday evening. Showers will be blowing into town that night. Most of you will be able to enjoy Sunday's nicer weather and the arrival time of the rain will not be until late that night.

I think the rest of that system will not get here until Monday. This will make for a very ugly day. Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will be pressing through the region. We will make a swing from the mid 60s to the 40s for highs. Quite the change!

Enjoy this weekend