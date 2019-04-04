Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking a May-like feel

It looks like highs will reach the 70-degree mark this afternoon. One of the other differences that we will see out there today will be more cloud cover. It will do very little to keep us from reaching those very warm numbers. Showers could drift in late tonight. I think the better chances will be here during the overnight hours and early on Friday morning.

A system will sweep in and increase the overall rain chance. The early morning hours will be on the wet side. It will not stay that way all day. The early morning commute will feature the wettest part of the day. Anything that falls after that will be much lighter.

Saturday is the best day in the forecast. That is especially true if you are a fan of temperatures reaching levels we don't usually see until the middle of May. Highs like that will be exactly what we will have around here. It will feel great!

Solid rain chances will roll in again on Sunday. This system will impact us Sunday morning through the middle of next week. We'll be watching it closely!

Have a great day!