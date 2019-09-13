Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking a brief break



A cold front is on the way, but it will not be completely through the area until tomorrow. That means that we will see highs run in the low and mid-90s again. As the front makes its way into Kentucky, it will trigger some showers & storms.

The other side of the front will be much nicer. It looks like highs will fall to around 80-85. Humidity will also briefly ease for our area. If there is a pick day... it is this one! It will be awesome. This is very brief because highs will begin running up the thermometer to the mid-80s again on Sunday.

Temperatures will reach the low and mid-90s on Monday.

Have a great day!