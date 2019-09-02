Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking a few Labor Day showers



A weak boundary will throw some showers & storms around today. Don't expect it to be a total washout of a day. I think most of you will be able to enjoy the holiday without any issues.

Another front will sweep through the region by the end of the week. It looks like it will bring some colder air with it. I fully expect it to bring highs down to the low and mid-80s. It seems like an excellent feel for the end of the week. This front will also keep Dorian along the east coast of the United States. It gets trapped because of the late week front.

Have a great day!