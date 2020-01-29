Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking a light snow chance



I do not expect us to see very much snow at all. However, there could be just enough to slow things down a little bit. The next chance of this happening will be later tonight. If you are looking for any impact at all, you will find it on Thursday morning.

Even the late week wave is looking less impressive. I do believe that you will encounter rain and snow. Again. it doesn't look like anything significant.

Temperatures will try to spike by the end of the weekend. We could see a solid run at 50 or better. The early parts of next week are looking a lot warmer! It looks like highs have the potential to reach the 60s.

Have a great day!