Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking a southern snow chance



Some of our counties will ride the line between snow and NO! The change from seeing some and not seeing anything will be quick. Just a matter of miles will make all of the difference in the world. Southeastern Kentucky has the best chance to see snow accumulate.

Let's look at the highlights.

- Snow will be flying in a few counties

- Most around central Kentucky won't see anything

- Accumulations could run between 1" and up to 2"

The dry streak will continue for the rest of us. I think we look dry through the first part of Sunday. Rain will re-enter our region on Sunday evening. It hangs with us through the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Have a great day!