Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking a southern snow chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -
Some of our counties will ride the line between snow and NO! The change from seeing some and not seeing anything will be quick. Just a matter of miles will make all of the difference in the world. Southeastern Kentucky has the best chance to see snow accumulate.
Let's look at the highlights.
- Snow will be flying in a few counties
- Most around central Kentucky won't see anything
- Accumulations could run between 1" and up to 2"
The dry streak will continue for the rest of us. I think we look dry through the first part of Sunday. Rain will re-enter our region on Sunday evening. It hangs with us through the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Have a great day!