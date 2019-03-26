Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking a sunny & mild stretch

After a dreary beginning to the week, we are off and running with some clear conditions. Sunshine will be with us today. I think many of you will see it last until Thursday. During that period, we will begin to see more clouds in the region. You have a solid stretch between today & Thursday that will include the awesome stuff.

Once we get to Friday, rain will return to the region. It doesn't look like a washout. I do think it will be another cloudy and damp day. There's a chance that we see highs reach the mid and upper 60s that day. Actually, those 60s will be widespread this week!

After rain settles in again this weekend, we will see all of our warmth subside. After a good streak of highs in the 60s, there is a chance we get stuck in the 30s by Sunday afternoon. That's quite a week in the world of temperatures.

Have a terrific Tuesday!