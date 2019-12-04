Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking a windy & milder pair of days

A late-week system will blow in here & bring our next rain chance. The lead up to that point will bring wind and mild air. You will see highs reach the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. I don't think we will get to enjoy it because of how strong the wind will be when it arrives. You will have wind gusts come in around 20-30 MPH.

That late week system will have a southerly wind out ahead of it. Our numbers will probably come in around the low and mid-50s by this afternoon. Those winds will howl into the area with gusts reaching the 30MPH or higher range.

Showers make a return by the end of the week. It doesn't look significant, but it is a chance! This will lead us to another cooler shot of air for the weekend.

Have a great day!