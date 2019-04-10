Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking another fantastic day

A very weak "cool" front passed through Kentucky last night. You didn't notice it because there wasn't much to it. You might feel a difference by this afternoon. Highs reached the low and mid-70s yesterday, and today we might be just a few degrees cooler with a range of 68 to 73 for highs. Most of you won't even know that it has changed. It will be that awesome out there.

Winds pick up on Thursday. A major storm system that is impacting several states and millions of people gets closer to Kentucky. Some of the wind gusts will push in here around 40-50MPH. Those strong southerly winds will bring in highs close to 80 degrees. While those numbers will be very impressive, it will not be a record unless we can blast up to 85 degrees. That will just get us a tie and not a new record. We won't get there!

Early on Friday morning will bring the cold front section of this major system. Showers & storms race across the Commonwealth on Friday morning. Some of those might be a little on the strong or even severe side. It will not take much to see some of those storms grow to those levels when you consider how strong the non-storm winds will be. Those storms will get through here in a hurry and the rest of the afternoon/evening will be fine.

Another round of rain will arrive late Saturday night and all day Sunday. Some of that could be on the heavy side!

Enjoy the day!

