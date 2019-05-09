Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking intense storms & heavy rain



Our major Spring system will be moving across Kentucky this afternoon. That's when we could see some of the stronger storms develop. It looks like the primary threats from this event will be strong winds, and there could even be an isolated tornado possible. While that risk remains on the low end, it is still a possibility. The other issue comes in the form of heavy rain. By the time this all wraps up this weekend, we could end up with two to five inches of rainfall.

After the threat of severe weather settles down, we will still see showers around the region. It is all mainly light on Friday. It looks like we will see a gap between the rounds of heavy rain on Friday night and Saturday morning. Those will be our dry hours.

Another wave of low pressure will move in from the southwest and spread rain across Kentucky again. It keeps rain going from Saturday night and all day on Sunday. It will be a wet mess for all of the Mothers out there.

