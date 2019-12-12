Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking late-week wet weather

Sunshine will be back again today. However, it will not be alone like it was yesterday. Cloud cover will begin streaming in late in the day. It is a part of the next round of rain that arrives for us. Before we see that happen, I think we'll reach highs in the mid to upper 40s. There might even be a few 50s sneak in on us.

Temperatures will drop to freezing levels again tonight. That happens right at the same time that we begin seeing rain pushing in from the south. The cold might not move out of the region very quickly. As the rain moves in, it could start as some light freezing rain. It shouldn't last very long at all. Cold rain will become the main weather issue after we make it through the morning hours.

Some snow could sweep in on the tail if this Friday system. That actually happens on Saturday as it is pulling away. It will leave the door wide open for the Sunday system. I am expecting it to bring a little of everything. We will stay on top of this one!