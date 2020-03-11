Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking one of the dry ones before strong storms arrive

A cold front made its way entirely through Kentucky yesterday. The result? The dryer weather that we track for most of the day. It doesn't look like we will see anything get going again until tonight. That is when showers & storms return to the region.

Thursday is looking a little more eventful. You might see some strong to severe thunderstorms develop that day. The primary threats are strong winds and large hail. We could see gusts reach the 60 MPH area. Hail could fall as large as quarters. I am even concerned that some areas have a risk of isolated tornadic activity.

Another break follows this round and arrives by midday Friday. You will see several dry hours between Friday afternoon and Saturday.