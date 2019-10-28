Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking some Halloween tricks

The next few days look amazing. Highs will run around normal and probably top that by reaching the 70s. I don't see any significant issues coming at us today or tomorrow. So make the best of it.

A pretty strong cold front will begin pushing on on Thursday. It ignites some general shower activity. Another wave of energy will roll in from our southern skies. It is this system that brings all of the tricky weather for Halloween. As of this posting, I would say that Halloween looks very wet and turns cool quickly! It has all of the potential to be extremely messy. I even think snowflakes could be flying on the backside of this system. Not necessarily here, but close to us!

Trends turn much cooler after it passes through the region.

Have a great day!