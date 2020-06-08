Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking some tropical moisture

I think that today will be the slowest day of the entire week. Try to enjoy all of it that you can. The latest tropical troublemaker will be on the move and spreading moisture in our direction soon.

Cristobal will bring us higher humidity, rain, and gusty winds. The first showers from it will begin to move in on Kentucky by early tomorrow morning. We won't see our until later on in the day. The cloud cover will be plentiful and the humidity will have all of the characteristics of the beach without any of the fun! Wind gusts will likely start blowing in a little stronger by Tuesday evening. We'll see gusts run from 30 to 50 MPH from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

A cold front will catch up to Cristobal and push it out of here. As this happens we will see the tropical airmass disappear from our area. It will be really comfortable for several days. You will be able to enjoy every single element of it! Low humidity and comfortable temperatures will be another nice treat.

To keep the weather on the pleasant side, it will take another cold front to beat down the humidity. I think that likely happens on Saturday.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!