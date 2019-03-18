Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking the longest dry stretch since October



This could be the longest dry spell since back in October. Sadly, all it takes is a good dry 5-day run to reach that. I am going by Lexington climate data for this count. We did have a 4-day stretch just last week. It is officially the longest one of 2019. This go around could keep us on the dry side for a little while longer. If it can hold, we will get to the official beginning of Spring on this streak. By early on Thursday morning our dry run will likely end. Another shower maker will arrive.

A front passed through the region early this morning. Now, we are on the other side of another system. So all of that nice and mild air has been stopped from building into the region... for now! You will likely encounter highs in the upper 40s and low 50s through the middle of the week. When Spring gets here on Wednesday, it will have a lot of features that you'd expect with the season. Temps running on the milder side and sunshine will be in abundance.

After our rain-maker gets here on Thursday morning we will begin to see numbers rebound. It will take another day or so before we get there, but we will get there. Highs will move back up the thermometer for Saturday & Sunday. I think we see those numbers in the 60s.

Have a great day!