Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tracking the other side of the front

This is the kind of air mass that we love to see, and it is right on cue with September. We will begin to see highs running around 75-80 over the few days. Some of us will hit 80 or higher at times. Our nights will be even better with lows in the 50s.

We are pretty quiet through the first part of the weekend. You might encounter a stray shower on Friday evening, but most will not. This is one of the better-looking forecasts we have had in a while. Especially when you consider how hot it has been recently.

Another front will move through on Sunday night. It will likely lead to some more showers late in the day. At the same time, it will keep temperatures held down! Have a great day!

