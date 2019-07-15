Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking the remnants of Barry

The tropical feel will increase over the next few days. Our comfort levels will face a challenge for a few days. As the moisture increase, so will the rain chances for the middle of the week.

It looks like the direct impact from Barry will not be here until around Wednesday. That’s when whatever remains of it will drive over the commonwealth. This should lead to some gusty showers and a tropical feel. Locally, heavy rain can’t be ruled out. There is just so much moisture in the air that we can’t seem to get away from the heavy rain threat.

In between the rounds of rain, we’ll likely experience very muggy air. You might see the heat index values climb to some very yucky levels.

Have a great day!