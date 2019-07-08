Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tropical feel continues for a few more days



The sultry weather of Summer continues. Just like any other Kentucky Summer, it has been very uncomfortable. That has been the case for most of it. The past several days featured humidity at a very high level. Showers & storms will likely develop again this afternoon. We will probably keep those chances going all the way through the middle of the week. Nothing widespread, but some scattered showers & thunderstorms will remain active.

By the end of the week, the feel to the air will have less humidity. It won't exactly be comfortable. I think it has plenty of heat with lighter amounts of juice in the air.

It has been so steamy here lately. It has had a tropical feel to the air. Now, we are tracking the energy around here that could lead to a system in the Gulf of Mexico. I know that sounds crazy, but it looks like a real possibility. It moves from here to the Gulf, and that could mean a tropical system will cruise back inland. Plenty to watch here!

