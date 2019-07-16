Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Tropical rains will keep coming



When dealing with a tropical system, you can get in on some heavy rounds of rain. These systems are so moisture-rich that it is easy to get these downpours fired up. So be prepared for more heavy rains, just not a total washout from daylight to dark.

Photo: Pixabay

It looks like the better chances to see widespread rains or near washout conditions will be on Wednesday. That's when the remnants of this tropical system will be passing by to our north. Temperatures could struggle out there with highs around 80. Some of you probably won't even see that temperature. Just because we aren't in the 80s does not mean that it will feel comfortable out there. High levels of humidity will keep it feeling awful!

Storm chances will turn back to the scattered variety by the end of the week. During that time, we could see our highs hit the low to mid-90s with heat index values around 100 or higher. It is July!