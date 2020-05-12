Jim Caldwell's Forecast | True May-like weather is coming soon

Temperatures will remain below normal today and tomorrow. Our highs will likely run around the 60-degree mark. We should be around 73 degrees for daytime highs. Numbers like that will be back again very soon. You will begin experiencing those before the week's end.

Showers & storms will begin to fill our skies again on Wednesday. This is the sign of a change back to a more Spring-like pattern. It looks like there is a daily chance from Wednesday through early next week. We will be the battleground for several rounds of rain. It is this rain that will lead us to the warmer air. There is a solid chance that we could see highs run up to around 80 degrees this weekend.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

