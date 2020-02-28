Jim Caldwell's Forecast | From snow to 60



The clipper system that we have been watching from the northwest will bring in some snow for today. These totals will run around 1" to 2" on the high end with a coating for most. It is this kind of snow that can cause just enough issues to throw things out of whack... again.

Expect another disturbance to invade the commonwealth late tonight. It brings us another shot of light accumulations. Once we get to Saturday you will probably see a little more accumulation.

Sunday will feature daytime highs around 60 degrees and sunshine. Just the thought of that will warm your heart. It is a warm-up that we deserve after this little brush with winter. The patter for next week has a classic clash of the airmasses. Cold air from the north will be held up for a few days while the two areas battle it out. I am afraid it could lead to severe weather and flooding. The rainfall totals for next week look crazy. We'll keep you posted all weekend.

Have a great day!