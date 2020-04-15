Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Unseasonably cool temps stick around

Daytime highs will come in around the low 50s out there this afternoon. While this is better than keeping the 40s around all-day, it is not where we should be for this part of April. Highs should run around 65 degrees and we will once again come up very short.

Another weak front will drop in and throw some showers around. These showers won't be anything significant, just a nuisance for most of us. I have seen some data suggest that some of these could become some flakes of snow. It will be very similar to what we received on Tuesday.

The second front of the week will bring rain and some flakes for Friday night/Saturday morning. Again, this shouldn't be a big deal for us.

A little bit of a rebound looks to take shape during the second half of the weekend. We will probably track some showers with these warmer temperatures.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!