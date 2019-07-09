Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Waiting on a midweek surge

You will find that the heat will be down slightly today. It looks like most of you will see it grow by the middle of the week. We have a solid chance to see 90, again. Nothing out of the ordinary since we are right at the beginning of July.

After the midweek surge, a cold front will pass through the region. It will likely bring down those heat levels to below average. It looks like many of us will be right around the low 80s with lower humidity. I am not saying that it is comfortable, but it will be a little better than what we had at the beginning of the week.

The storm chances that I am tracking are the lowest we have had in a while. Our best opportunity will be on Thursday when a cold front passes through the region.

Have a great day!