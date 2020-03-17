Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Warm & wet finish to Winter

I am going to start with the positive part of this forecast. You are going to find daytime highs very warm for the remainder of the week. There is a solid run at 70 or higher coming your way soon.

Today looks like we will see highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers will only be part of the early equation. The afternoon and evening hours seem a lot better around here. Many of you will even see some sunshine at times.

Everything will stay mainly quiet until Wednesday afternoon. That is when the next round of rain blows in on us. It looks like temperatures will soar well into the 60s and maybe even reach the 70s. The shot of rain will slow those numbers down quite a bit! The rounds of rain will keep sweeping across Kentucky until the weekend. At that point, the rain will stop, and temps will fall.

Find something positive today. Look for that eventual sunshine; it'll be back soon!