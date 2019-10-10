Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Warm October days followed by frost potential

The next couple of days will include highs in the 70s and sunshine. It looks absolutely delightful! All of this sunshine will feel great — no other real issues expected until Friday night.

A big-time Fall front will blast across Kentucky on Friday night. It might be just late enough that it won't have a significant impact on the overall Friday forecast. You will begin feeling some gusty winds. Those winds will likely push temperatures back up to around 80 degrees. Late that night, some of those gusty showers will blow in on us. After they pass through Kentucky, temperatures will drop significantly!

Saturday looks very interesting for folks heading out to Keeneland or for tailgaters at Kroger Field. A few showers will be in the area for the very early tailgaters at both events. Most of it will blow out by midday. The chill does not blow out! You will have a much cooler feel in the air around here as highs will only reach the mid-50s.

It looks like our frost potential will remain a factor for early Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop significantly, winds will subside, and the skies will clear. We need all of those elements to come together for the frost.