Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Warm and windy end to a dry streak



A significant storm system continues to work closer to Kentucky today. We will begin seeing stronger winds and warmer temperatures. Sustained winds will probably reach 20-25 MPH with gusts around 30 to 40 MPH. There might even be some higher gusts that come in around 50 MPH at times. It will be hard to notice or care very much with all of the warmth we will have out there. Many of us will find temperatures maxing out around 75-80 degrees.

The weather player of the week will bring snow, high winds, intense storms, warmer than average temps and some cooler air for us. We begin to see some changes on Friday morning. That's when the cold front will move through Kentucky. It will bring showers & storms for the first part of the day. It should be out of the region by the afternoon or evening hours. It lingers longer in eastern Kentucky. There might be a storm or two that show up on the stronger side.

This system moves out, and temperatures fall back to around normal. You won't be able to enjoy the dry weather for long, though. We'll likely see another round of rain arrive during the evening hours Saturday. This big slug of moisture will keep it very wet for Sunday. I think that we will probably pick up around 2-3" of rain by the end of the weekend. If that sounds familiar, that's because it is! Another big rainmaker rolls through the region.

Enjoy your day!