Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Warmer days are coming



The next chance of anything happening will get here on Friday. That means the rest of your Thursday looks fine. Temperatures will even slide back above freezing. It seems like these numbers have nothing on what we get for the weekend and next week.

A wave of energy will bring rain to the region on Friday. It will impact us for part of Friday and Saturday. I do not expect to see anything significant from these showers.

Our big-time warmup will get here on Sunday! How about running around 60? That is precisely where we will end up on the thermometer by Sunday afternoon. The best part of this will get here next week. From Monday through Wednesday, highs will hover around 65-70 degrees. Wednesday will include a temp drop, but highs will officially go down in the 60s before that fall happens.

Enjoy your day!