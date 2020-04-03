Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Warmer days are coming

It was lovely yesterday with highs reaching the low 60s. The weekend has an even more significant warm-up.

The once weather is flowing across Kentucky right now. It is a trend that I could get used to in a hurry. The problem with days like these is that they won't last very long at all. Before you know it, we will be talking about rain again.

We are currently out ahead of the next big player for us. During the time that we are on the other side of this front, highs will climb well into the 70s. There will be some showers & storms coming our way very soon. I do not see a washout, but I do see a few showers around on Sunday. This pattern will get a lot more active as time progresses.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

