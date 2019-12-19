Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Warming trend begins today

Temperatures are going to run up the thermometer at a snail's pace. Each day looks a little warmer than the day before. Just don't expect significant gains each day. This milder pattern will keep growing into next week. I think we are all dry for the remainder of the week.

A system will develop in the Gulf Of Mexico by this weekend. It has the potential to spread some moisture up to Kentucky. I don't agree entirely with that. It is something I will keep watching very closely!

White Christmas chances are looking very grim. There is a strong indication that we might even see 55-60 for highs. This likely becomes a very mild Christmas. Not the warmest on record for Lexington. Our record was 70 degrees, and it was set in 1982.

Enjoy this warm-up!