Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Wet and windy Thanksgiving travels

There is a major disruptor on the move, and it will bring some more rain, wind, and warmth. The first showers will cruise into Kentucky this afternoon. Most of that round will be on the scattered side. It's what pushes in later tonight that has more widespread potential. I expect winds to gust around 40-50 MPH late tonight and Wednesday morning. Those winds will be a significant obstacle for travelers heading out for Thanksgiving.

Things to watch:

- Strong winds - Sustained winds 20-30 with gusts 40-50+

- A stray thunderstorm will be possible

- Temperatures will surge on the eastern side of the low

- The backside will include snow, just not in Kentucky

If your plans have you traveling east or west, you will find an impact from this system.

There is only a small chance of rain late in the day on Thanksgiving. There might be just enough around early on Friday morning that we could see some flakes. I don't expect it to be a big deal. You will even get another shot of mild air in here on Saturday. It is just part of the ups and downs of the season.

Have a great day!