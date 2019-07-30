Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet pattern blows back in today

Showers and storms will increase as a cold front marches into Kentucky today. It will ignite our first widespread chances of rain since early last week. While I don’t think that we see widespread heavy rain, I do think that some of the storms could bring an isolated heavier round to some.

This frontal boundary will linger very close to Kentucky. While it is here you can expect the daily chances of showers and storms to continue. It looks like we are mainly talking the scattered stuff, but it is still something to track.

Temperatures will likely remain below normal for a few days. You will see those numbers surge again, but not to the levels we had a couple of weeks ago. This upcoming surge will be more like normal.