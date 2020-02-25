Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Wet pattern holds steady

This pattern keeps the rain coming. I do no think that it is a washout, but it will be messy. Most of the scattered stuff will be with us through the afternoon and evening hours.

Cold air will begin to catch up with moisture on Wednesday evening. That means some of you will see some snow flying out there. This is immediately behind the low that is currently bringing rain to us.

A system will make a quick dop into Kentucky on Friday. It has the potential to bring more snow and some light accumulation. Temperatures will trend downward for the remainder of the week and weekend,

Have a great day!