Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Wet start to March

First of all, the heavy rain threat that we have been talking about looks like it moves out of Kentucky. It would be best if you were prepared for some rainy days, but the most substantial stuff gets pushed out of here. You will likely see some showers & storms out there today.

It still looks like a few different rounds will be passing through the region. The cold front we are expecting will pass entirely through Kentucky rather than stalling out until the end of the week. This helps keep the flood risk remain at a lower level.

Temperatures will remain mild through the middle of the week. After the front finally gets out of here, a cold blast will dig in on Kentucky. I do not think it matters, though. The overall trend looks much milder as March settles in on us.