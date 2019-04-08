Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Wet start to the week



Lucky for us, temperatures will stay on the milder side all week. So the early week rain will not have much of an impact on that. Rain will likely remain on Defender Radar Network a little longer for folks in eastern Kentucky. Those final showers will probably wrap-up on Tuesday morning.

I think that many of us will see highs reach the low and even some mid-70s by the middle of the week. It looks much calmer for many of us in central Kentucky beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday night. During that time, temperatures will soar up the thermometer and reach the 60s and 70s. You might experience a little chill at night in a couple of cases around here.

Another stronger system will begin moving in on us Friday morning. A line of showers & storms will be associated with this one. It could get windy out ahead of and during the passing of this system. There is plenty of potential with this system. You might even see some colder air swiftly dip back into Kentucky right behind it.

Stay dry out there today!