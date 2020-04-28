Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Wetter weather enters the picture soon

I do not expect to see much in the way of rain today. Some of you will encounter a few showers, but many will see nothing. We are sitting out ahead of a cold front. So we might see a few showers develop at times today. Winds will become gusty as that front closes in on us.

You will see the cold front dig in and spark showers & storms. There is a chance that some of those storms could be a little on the strong side once the roll into Kentucky. Even without any strong thunderstorm action, we will see winds pick up and storm coverage increase. It will be one of those days with widespread rains.

Showers will linger until early Friday morning. During the in-between time from Wednesday through Friday, we will see our temperatures down. This is mainly because we are tracking chilly showers over the commonwealth of Kentucky. Some afternoon readings will hover in the low to mid-50s. Quite a chilly feel to the air!

May will flex some muscle by this weekend. You will see highs probably climb to around the 75 to 80-degree range!

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!