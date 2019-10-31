Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Wicked Halloween weather



Our massive Halloween storm system will move out of the region later today. Before it exits we will see another inch, maybe more, of rainfall. A cold front will move out of Kentucky and pull in some very cold air. Temperatures will crash all day long! By the time Trick-Or-Treat gets here, you will find a few flakes with wind chill readings in the low 20s. This has the potential to be the coldest Halloween we have had in years.

The air that remains behind this front will have more of a December feel rather than early November. It looks like the beginning of a much cooler run in around here.

Have a great day!