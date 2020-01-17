Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Wind & rain will blow in Arctic Air



We are beyond the middle of January, and we are finally about to get cold. We haven't had temperatures stay below freezing since December 18th. That's a solid month of milder temperatures for us. When you look back at it, we set record highs and didn't touch any record lows.

This big wind and rainmaker will bring gusts in around 40-50 MPH. Some of us might even see a few thunderstorms cruise through the region. It looks like temperatures will jump up the thermometer on Saturday. You will probably see highs around the mid-50s on Saturday afternoon. Behind the front, it seems like our numbers will tumble to Arctic levels.

By Sunday morning, I expect lows to hover between 13-18 degrees. Wind Chill readings will be even colder. Some of those numbers will run around 0 at times. This isn't a one-day thing; it is a multi-day event. I think we are locked in with this cold through early Wednesday morning. After that, another mild-up will begin to come together.

