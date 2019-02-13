Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter will make a return soon

All of the rain has been so ridiculous for folks across Kentucky. We keep pouring more rounds of rain on very saturated grounds. Finally, we are taking a break! Don’t get too excited, this break will only last around a day and a half. Rain will begin filling our skies again on Thursday evening!

Rain will move through the region. It will lead us to more wet conditions! This lasts from Thursday night to Friday night. At that point we will make a significant change in the world of weather. We will go from rain to snow! This round might even include some accumulation. The first of a few chances to see it come our way!

The pattern is loaded with snow chances through next week.