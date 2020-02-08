Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Wintry weather wraps up and rain returns



It has been a messy few days across Kentucky. This latest system will pull away from Kentucky by this afternoon. I think that we will track some plain old rain showers. Once that clears out of the area, we will remain dry for about 24 hours.

Rounds of rain will be creeping in late Sunday night. It will set us up for some soaking rains next week. There might be a few inches of rainfall by the time it wraps up. Some indications suggest that we pick up another 3-5 inches of total rainfall. We are already waterlogged, and this will likely lead to more high water issues. We will be tracking it!

Have a great day!