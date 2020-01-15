Jim Gray outlines challenges of Kentucky REAL IDs

Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray is calling the changes needed to make Kentuckians Real ID compliant, "complicated."

"I'll say, we've inherited a project that had some serious delays to it, but now, we've got to work with what we've got and that's what we intend to do," Gray said.

His cabinet's goal is to create 12 regional offices, places where drivers can get REAL IDs, by the end of the year. Eventually, he'd like to have 28 to 30 statewide.

He says the state has budgeted four million dollars for changes, but if it costs more than that, Gray will take money from the road fund.

Gray promised the House Committee on Transportation that by October, when federal law changes the way travelers board planes and enter federal buildings, Kentuckians will be ready.

"When you've got a project that's a problem, you got to put a bear hug around it and wrestle it to the ground," Gray said. "We have got to manage this effectively, efficiently."

Right now you can only get a REAL ID at regional offices in Frankfort and Bowling Green. There are plans to eventually open an office in Lexington, along with Paducah and Somerset.