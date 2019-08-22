Jimmy John's offering $1 sandwiches Saturday at Richmond location

Jimmy John's in Richmond is celebrating Customer Appreciation Day by offering $1 sandwiches Aug. 24.

“We have received tremendous support from the people and students of Richmond over the last few years,” said owner Michael Keffer. “We want to thank our customers for the continued appreciation for our store by offering fresh and fast subs on Saturday for just one dollar.”

Customers can choose from any classic sandwich on the menu. The deal is limited to one per person and is only available for in-store purchases.

The sandwiches will be served from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Barnes Mill Road location.