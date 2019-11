Nickelodeon and YouTube star JoJo Siwa is bringing her concert tour to Lexington.

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour will be in Rupp Arena on Friday, April 24.

General public on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. local time.

Tickets will be available at JoJoDreamTour.com , the Lexington Center Ticket Office, (859) 233-3535 or Ticketmaster.com.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC).