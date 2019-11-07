Job fair begins for one of City Center's new hotels

The Marriott at City Center is getting ready to open, and it's looking to hire a full staff.

"Assuming that our construction teams remain on schedule and we pass our inspections, we intend to open both hotels on Dec. 11," Developer Dudley Webb told WKYT in October.

Management held a job fair at the former Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse on Richmond Road in Lexington.

The Mariott at City Center needs to hire 100 to 150 people to work downtown. All positions are open.

General Managerbarry Kuhnke says the amount of experience needed varies with each role, and so does the paycheck.

Kuhnke is looking for motivated applicants.

"I think Lexington has a very strong culture already when it comes to hospitality, so we hope to see a lot of that today," Kuhnke said.

Construction crews are busy putting the final touches on both the Marriott and the Residence Inn in City Center.

All workers will start within the next few weeks.

If you missed the job fair you can still apply online.