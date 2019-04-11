Jockeys, racing officials tour UK’s Jockey Equine Initiative

Horse racing officials and jockeys got a hands on tour Thursday morning of UK's Sports Medicine Research Institute to learn more about their Jockey Equine Initiative.

The initiative aims at bringing together multidisciplinary research teams to make discoveries concerning jockey and equestrian protection, safety, and performance.

During the tour, jockeys got the chance to test out some of the research facilities equipment, including a mechanical horse that simulates the feel and movement jockeys would experience during a true race.

Officials at the institute say the equipment and research will help shape the future of safety for the jockeys.

"One of our assets in Kentucky is horses,” says Carl Mattacola, Director of the UK Jockey Equine Initiative. “I think another asset that needs to be a part of that is the riders and the jockeys. The pilots that are actually on those horse and are moving them down the path. You want to have a pilot who has the best performance and also has been provided the best skill set."

Jockeys that were touring the facilities say they're excited to see how this research will be implemented among the racing community.

Researchers also hope to one day expand their research to include other equestrian events.

